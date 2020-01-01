2013 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Certified included in Price | Financing Available | By Appointment Only **Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified



DONT MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2013 Mazda 3 FOR ONLY $6,980 PLUS HST AND LICENSING!



AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER TRUNK, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE! Buy with confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at to book an appointment

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

