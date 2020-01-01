Menu
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

$6,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 83,500KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4405035
  • VIN: JM1BL1UF3D1716783
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Certified included in Price | Financing Available | By Appointment Only **Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified

DONT MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2013 Mazda 3 FOR ONLY $6,980 PLUS HST AND LICENSING!

AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER TRUNK, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE! Buy with confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at to book an appointment
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

