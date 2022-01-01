Menu
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

255,489 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

BR Motors

905-791-3300

GX | Automatic | Certified

Location

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

905-791-3300

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

255,489KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8095066
  • Stock #: 1380
  • VIN: JM1BL1UFXD1813849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 255,489 KM

Vehicle Description

Ontario vehicle with Lot of Options! 

 

- Black Fabric interior,

- Cruise Control,

- Alloys, 

- Air Conditioning,  

- Bluetooth, 

- Power Windows/Locks, 

- Keyless Entry, 

- Remote Starter,

 

…and many more

 

BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!

All prices are price plus taxes, licensing, finance.

We Accept Trade in’s at top $ value.

FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is safety Certified. 

https://brmotors.ca/financing/

 

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE. VEHICLE OPTIONS MIGHT VARY DUE TO DIFFERENT TRIM LEVELS. 

 

Please give us a call (905) – 791 - 3300 or email us at info@brmotors.ca 

Visit us at BR Motors - 117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, Ontario.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

