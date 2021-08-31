Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

361,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Acez Auto Sales

905-872-7367

2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

HIGH ROOF SPRINTER

2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

HIGH ROOF SPRINTER

Location

Acez Auto Sales

243 Queen Street East Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

905-872-7367

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

361,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7908429
  Stock #: EB20211117-SPRINTER
  VIN: WD3BE8CC2D5803068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # EB20211117-SPRINTER
  • Mileage 361,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WORK HORSE, READY.. BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND


***Transportation anywhere in Canada, Facetime / Video on request.***


All vehicle includes Oil change, Professionally cleaned inside and out.
Car proof history report provided with each vehicle. 


Safety certified thorough 150 point inspection Included in the price.


Trade-Ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.


To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: WWW.ACEZAUTO.COM


**PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING**


Buy with Confidence
We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association
    
ACEZ AUTO SALES 
DRIVE IN PERFECTION
Phone 905-872-7367
243 Queen Street East Unit#1
Brampton, ON L6W 2B5 
www.acezauto.com
Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

