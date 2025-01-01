Menu
<p><span style=color: #2b2c2d; font-family: Cabin, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>THE 2013 NISSAN JUKE SL HAS HEATED SEATS, A SUNROOF, A PUSH BUTTON START, A KEYLESS ENTRY, A CD PLAYER, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS, AND POWER MIRRORS, COMES CERTIFIED AND HAS A 90-DAY BUMPER-TO-BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY.</span></p>

2013 Nissan Juke

178,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
178,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JN8AF5MR4DT212787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

THE 2013 NISSAN JUKE SL HAS HEATED SEATS, A SUNROOF, A PUSH BUTTON START, A KEYLESS ENTRY, A CD PLAYER, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS, AND POWER MIRRORS, COMES CERTIFIED AND HAS A 90-DAY BUMPER-TO-BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-463-XXXX

(click to show)

905-463-0928

Alternate Numbers
647-401-6131
Quick Links
Directions Inventory
