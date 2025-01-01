$8,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Juke
Location
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
178,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JN8AF5MR4DT212787
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 178,000 KM
Vehicle Description
THE 2013 NISSAN JUKE SL HAS HEATED SEATS, A SUNROOF, A PUSH BUTTON START, A KEYLESS ENTRY, A CD PLAYER, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS, AND POWER MIRRORS, COMES CERTIFIED AND HAS A 90-DAY BUMPER-TO-BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
2013 Nissan Juke