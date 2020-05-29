Menu
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

2013 Nissan Juke

2013 Nissan Juke

5dr Wgn CVT AWD

2013 Nissan Juke

5dr Wgn CVT AWD

Location

H G Dealership

55 Advance Blvd Unit 224, Brampton, ON L6T 4H8

647-236-7099

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 169,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5176334
  • Stock #: MJKIU9875
  • VIN: JN8AF5MVXDT217652
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2013 NISSAN JUKE SL AWD SPORT UTILITY 4-DR ,JUKE IS PART ODDBALL, PART EXOTIC AND PART AWESOME  *Navigation *Leather *All Wheel Drive*BACK - UP CAMERA,Bluetooth, keyless ENTRY& START ,
A/T ,PREMIUM SOUNDSYSTEM, TURBOCHARGED *Power Roof *Aluminum Rims *Satellite Radio *Nicely Designed Dashboard *Fuel Conscious *Spacious Interior *Large Trunk Space *Excellent Performance *Responsive Acceleration *Powerful Engine


Prices are plus HST & Licensing.



H G dealership deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle!



WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.



Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.



Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Side Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Cloth Interior
  • Entertainment System
  • Night Vision
  • Hill Ascent Control
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Parking Sensor
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Automatic Headlight
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Rear Windows Wiper
  • Dual impact Airbags
  • Leather Steering Wheels
  • Disability Equipped

