Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Nissan NV 2500

481,985 KM

Details Description Features

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan NV 2500

2013 Nissan NV 2500

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan NV 2500

SV

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

481,985KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5945190
  • Stock #: |Certified|2 Year WARRANTY

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 481,985 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, RUNS & DRIVES GREAT, HIGHWAY MILES, AIR CONDITIONING NOT WORKING CERTIFIED & 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED.

CarFax Report: Copy and paste link below:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=Ve92pEEPuLNWb5nrqT/NY2Jv3ykNEo2Q
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$10,950
+Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE
TO SEE MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT KHYBERMOTORS.COM AND CLICK ON INVENTORY
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)
WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE

Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Family Owned & Operated Business
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 4:00PM
Sunday Closed

If you have any further questions please call (647)-927-5252 or email us at mohsamyou@hotmail.com
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com
Khyber Motors LTD
90 Kennedy road south Brampton L6W 3E7
Cell- (647)-927-5252

"The list of options on the vehicles is automatically VIN decoded and as a result there may be discrepancies between what is listed and the vehicle. Please check with dealer for details.   While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of all information on this site, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.”

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Khyber Motors Ltd.

2011 Chevrolet Silve...
 414,206 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Silve...
 367,733 KM
$10,450 + tax & lic
2007 Chevrolet Silve...
 317,786 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

Call Dealer

647-927-XXXX

(click to show)

647-927-5252

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory