2013 Nissan NV 2500

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

