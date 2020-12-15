Menu
2013 RAM 1500

206,220 KM

Details

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Acez Auto Sales

905-872-7367

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" HEMI 5.7 /ONE YEAR WARRANTY

2013 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" HEMI 5.7 /ONE YEAR WARRANTY

Location

Acez Auto Sales

243 Queen Street East Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

905-872-7367

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

206,220KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6331715
  Stock #: 20201215
  VIN: 1C6RR7GG9DS528906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 20201215
  • Mileage 206,220 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN UNIT, 5.7 HEMI, BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND. NO ISSUES,


All vehicle includes Oil change, Professionally cleaned inside and out.
Car proof history report provided with each vehicle.


Safety certified thorough 150 point inspection $399. 


Trade-Ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.


To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: WWW.ACEZAUTO.COM


**PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING**


Buy with Confidence
We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association
    
ACEZ AUTO SALES 
DRIVE IN PERFECTION
Phone 905-872-7367
243 Queen Street East Unit#1
Brampton, ON L6W 2B5 
www.acezauto.com
Hours Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM TO 4:00PM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Package
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Acez Auto Sales

Acez Auto Sales

243 Queen Street East Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

905-872-7367

