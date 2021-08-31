+ taxes & licensing
647-927-5252
90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
647-927-5252
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ram 1500 ST Black 4.6L 4X4. One Owner & Carfax Clean. Engine has just been replaced backed with a 2 year warranty, lots of life left on this truck runs smooth, rockers have been done, comes certified, new brake rotors & pads all around. Bed has been sprayed similer to linex. Financing not available
CarFax Report: Copy and paste link below:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=/UMwwSbMMAu0NShsECXTqnzszVFD82fS
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$14,950
+Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE
TO SEE MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT KHYBERMOTORS.COM AND CLICK ON INVENTORY
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
5)Seals & Gaskets
2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)
WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE
Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005
90 Kennedy Road South
Brampton ON L6W3E7
(647)-927-5252 or (416)-828-2144
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Family Owned & Operated Business
By Appointment Only due to City Bylaw
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 6:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 5:00PM
Sunday By Appointment Only call (647)-927-5252
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7