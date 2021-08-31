Menu
2013 RAM 1500

264,073 KM

$14,950

+ tax & licensing
$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST

2013 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

264,073KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7830621
  Stock #: 514830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 514830
  • Mileage 264,073 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ram 1500 ST Black 4.6L 4X4. One Owner & Carfax Clean. Engine has just been replaced backed with a 2 year warranty, lots of life left on this truck runs smooth, rockers have been done, comes certified, new brake rotors & pads all around. Bed has been sprayed similer to linex. Financing not available
CarFax Report: Copy and paste link below:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=/UMwwSbMMAu0NShsECXTqnzszVFD82fS

All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$14,950
+Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE
TO SEE MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT KHYBERMOTORS.COM AND CLICK ON INVENTORY
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
5)Seals & Gaskets
2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)
WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE

Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005
90 Kennedy Road South
Brampton ON L6W3E7
(647)-927-5252 or (416)-828-2144
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Family Owned & Operated Business
By Appointment Only due to City Bylaw
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 6:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 5:00PM
Sunday By Appointment Only call (647)-927-5252
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
Cup Holder
AM/FM Stereo
Passenger Airbag
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Alternate Numbers
416-828-2144
