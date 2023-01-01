Menu
Thank you for considering us for your next purchase! We have a great car that you might be interested in. Its a brown sedan with beige interior, 4 doors, and steel wheels. The car is equipped with power windows, power locks, power mirrors, keyless entry, and cruise control. It also has air conditioning to keep you cool on hot days. The car is in great condition and has been well maintained. The seats are made of cotton, and the transmission is automatic. We offer an extended warranty for your peace of mind. The price of the car is $10500. To see more vehicles that we have available, please visit www.graciousauto.ca. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a test drive, please dont hesitate to contact us. You can reach us at 159 Rutherford Rd S Brampton ON L6W 1l4, by phone at 905.230.2350, or on our cell phone at 647 298 2636. Our business hours are Mon-Fri from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM and Sat from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM. We hope to hear from you soon!

2013 Toyota Corolla

170,428 KM

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
Gracious Auto

159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4

905-230-2350

170,428KM
Used
VIN 2T1BU4EE7DC046686

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,428 KM

Tinted Glass
Halogen Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Folding pwr heated body-coloured mirrors

Front Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Front ventilated disc & rear drum brakes
1.8L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine
Rear torsion beam suspension -inc: coil springs
Direct ignition system (DIS)
Electric throttle control system w/intelligence

Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Fadeout dome lamp
Front & rear assist grips
Upper & lower glove box
Outside temp gauge
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Driver coin case compartment
Front & rear door bottle holders
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Rear folding 60/40 split bench seat -inc: vertical headrest adjustment
Driver & front passenger opening door pockets & map pockets
12V accessory pwr outlet
Deodorizing air filter
All-season carpeted floor mats

Child safety rear door locks
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front & rear side curtain air bags
Active front head rests w/whiplash protection
Rear outboard seat belt comfort guides
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
Brake assist (BA)
Front seat mounted side air bags
Smart stop technology (SST)
3-point lap & shoulder belts for all seating positions -inc: B-pillar adjustable anchors
Dual-stage driver & front passenger air bags -inc: passenger status indicator

coil springs

low washer fluid
door ajar
water temp gauge
headlamps on
Warnings -inc: low fuel
Front independent Macpherson suspension -inc: gas struts
key remind
seat belt remind

