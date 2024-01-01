Menu
<p>2013 TOYOTA COROLLA CE SEDAN AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH GREY COLOUR, VEHICLE HAS BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, RADIO AM FM, COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY ON THE CAR...</p>

2013 Toyota Corolla

123,000 KM

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Corolla

CE

2013 Toyota Corolla

CE

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EE7DC036255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 TOYOTA COROLLA CE SEDAN AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH GREY COLOUR, VEHICLE HAS BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, RADIO AM FM, COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY ON THE CAR...

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Winter Tires
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

2013 Toyota Corolla