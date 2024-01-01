$13,500+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Corolla
CE
2013 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928
Certified
$13,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 TOYOTA COROLLA CE SEDAN AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH GREY COLOUR, VEHICLE HAS BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, RADIO AM FM, COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY ON THE CAR...
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Hansen Truck and Car Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Hansen Truck and Car Sales
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-463-XXXX(click to show)
905-463-0928
Alternate Numbers647-401-6131
+ taxes & licensing
905-463-0928