$11,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2013 Toyota Corolla
CE
2013 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
161,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EE3DC042442
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour GRY
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,000 KM
Vehicle Description
THE 2013 TOYOTA COROLLA CE EDITION HAS BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, NO RUST, GOOD IN SHAPE, COMES CERTIFIED, AND 90 90-DAY BUMPER-TO-BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY...
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Temporary spare tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Hansen Truck and Car Sales
2015 Honda Civic LX 80,000 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Corolla CE 260,000 KM $6,499 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Camry XLE 207,000 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Hansen Truck and Car Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-463-XXXX(click to show)
905-463-0928
Alternate Numbers647-401-6131
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
905-463-0928
2013 Toyota Corolla