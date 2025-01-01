Menu
<p>THE 2013 TOYOTA COROLLA CE EDITION HAS BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, NO RUST, GOOD IN SHAPE, COMES CERTIFIED, AND 90 90-DAY BUMPER-TO-BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY...</p>

2013 Toyota Corolla

161,000 KM

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Toyota Corolla

CE

2013 Toyota Corolla

CE

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
161,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EE3DC042442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour GRY
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

THE 2013 TOYOTA COROLLA CE EDITION HAS BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, NO RUST, GOOD IN SHAPE, COMES CERTIFIED, AND 90 90-DAY BUMPER-TO-BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY...

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928

647-401-6131
$11,900

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

2013 Toyota Corolla