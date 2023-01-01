Menu
2013 Toyota Corolla

89,907 KM

$14,810

+ tax & licensing
CA Auto Sales

905-796-2800

2013 Toyota Corolla

2013 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn Man ACCIDENT FREE CE SUNROOF HEATED SEATS

2013 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn Man ACCIDENT FREE CE SUNROOF HEATED SEATS

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

89,907KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9450715
  • Stock #: 055052
  • VIN: 2T1bu4ee5dc055052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,907 KM

Vehicle Description

This car was well taken care of in a recent traded. It was stored in a garage for most of its time barely driven with Low kilometres comes fully certified with brand new Michelin tires comes with heated seats, two keys and a sunroof. We are stale able to finance this baby for up to 48 months to one of her bank lenders or private lenders.

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 14  YEARS IN THE SAME location!!

MEMBER OF THE U.C.D.A

CHECK US OUT ON GOOGLE.  

Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyones lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket,aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $699 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING)

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Halogen Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Folding pwr heated body-coloured mirrors
Front Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Front ventilated disc & rear drum brakes
1.8L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine
Rear torsion beam suspension -inc: coil springs
Electric throttle control system w/intelligence
Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Fadeout dome lamp
Front & rear assist grips
Upper & lower glove box
Outside temp gauge
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Driver coin case compartment
Front & rear door bottle holders
Rear folding 60/40 split bench seat -inc: vertical headrest adjustment
Driver & front passenger opening door pockets & map pockets
12V accessory pwr outlet
Deodorizing air filter
All-season carpeted floor mats
Child safety rear door locks
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Front & rear side curtain air bags
Active front head rests w/whiplash protection
Rear outboard seat belt comfort guides
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
Front seat mounted side air bags
3-point lap & shoulder belts for all seating positions -inc: B-pillar adjustable anchors
Dual-stage driver & front passenger air bags -inc: passenger status indicator
coil springs
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
low washer fluid
door ajar
water temp gauge
headlamps on
Warnings -inc: low fuel
Front independent Macpherson suspension -inc: gas struts
key remind
seat belt remind
Anti-lock braking system ABS
electronic brake force distribution EBD
brake assist BA
Direct Ignition System DIS
Smart stop technology SST

