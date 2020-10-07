Menu
2013 Toyota Matrix

187,657 KM

Details

$7,510

+ tax & licensing
$7,510

+ taxes & licensing

CA Auto Sales

905-796-2800

2013 Toyota Matrix

2013 Toyota Matrix

4dr Wgn FWD

2013 Toyota Matrix

4dr Wgn FWD

Location

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

$7,510

+ taxes & licensing

187,657KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5880123
  • Stock #: 0357
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE7DC942387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Dark Charcoal
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 0357
  • Mileage 187,657 KM

Vehicle Description

New car trade in, 


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 13 YEARS IN THE SAME location!! MEMBER OF THE U.C.D.A CHECK US OUT ON GOOGLE.  Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyones lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket,aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $499 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING).

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Rear Window Defroster
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Automatic Headlight

Email CA Auto Sales

CA Auto Sales

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

