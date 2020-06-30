Menu
2013 Toyota Prius

102,740 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

HB

2013 Toyota Prius

HB

Location

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  VIN: JTDKN3DU1D1615844

Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,740 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Toyota Prius HB, one owner, well kept, runs and drive well, loaded with back up camera bluetooth, back up camera, push start, criuse control and more.

For carfax history report please visit the link below.

https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=wSnxp4zcVS2OHG11VMwg4E4zTDwQfwO1

Financing is and extended warranty is available.
HST and licencing fee is not included in the listed price.
For more details or to book a test drive please call us at 416 509 3058.

For more of our inventory please visit our website at www.cartownmotors.ca.

Business Hours:
M-F 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Sat. 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Sunday Closed

We are located at:
164 Queen St West
Brampton ON L6X1A7

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

