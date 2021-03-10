Menu
2013 Toyota RAV4

121,103 KM

Details Description Features

$17,525

+ tax & licensing
$17,525

+ taxes & licensing

Vault Motors

905-450-3030

2013 Toyota RAV4

2013 Toyota RAV4

AWD 4dr Limited,LEATHER

2013 Toyota RAV4

AWD 4dr Limited,LEATHER

Location

Vault Motors

26 Bramsteele Rd Unit 1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-450-3030

Certified

$17,525

+ taxes & licensing

121,103KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6818714
  Stock #: 7777355414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 7777355414
  • Mileage 121,103 KM

Vehicle Description

WELL MAINTAINED VEHICLE!!LIMITED Package, ALL POWER OPTIONS: BLIND SPOT ASSIST, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, ALL-Wheel Drive, SUNROOF, Push Button Start, Security System, AM/FM Stereo, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Anti-Theft, CD Player, Driver Side Air bag, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Side Impact Air bag, Heated Seats, Power Locks, Traction Control, Cruise Control, Heated Mirrors And Much More..............


BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT NOT A PROBLEM. APPLY TODAY ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.VAULTMOTORS.CA OR COME VISIT OUR DEALERSHIP!


 


INTEREST RATES STARTING AT 4.99% WITH ZERO DOWN!!! OAC


CONTACT US TODAY AND LET OUR FAMILY SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE.


 


-SAFETY CERTIFIED - 150 POINT INSPECTION - $499


-OIL CHANGE


-PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED INSIDE AND OUT


-CAR PROOF HISTORY REPORT PROVIDED WITH EACH VEHICLE


 


Trade-ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.


 


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!


 


We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association.


 


   VAULT MOTORS 


DRIVE IN PERFECTION


 


www.vaultmotors.ca


26 Bramsteele Rd


Brampton, ON L6W 1B3


Telephone 905-450-3030


Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM


 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Package
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
3RD ROW SEATING
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Night Vision
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels
Disability Equipped

