2014 Acura RDX

AWD 4dr Tech Pkg NAVI *NON ACCIDENT, ONTARIO TRUCK

2014 Acura RDX

AWD 4dr Tech Pkg NAVI *NON ACCIDENT, ONTARIO TRUCK

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

$14,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 146,891KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4566513
  • Stock #: 0177
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H57EL800798
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

ACCIDENT FREE ONTARIO CAR, WELL MAINTAINED customer took good care TEC PKG WITH  NAVI, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, GREAT CONDITION INSIDE OUT !!! Leather Newer Michelin tires, new brakes,PUSH TO START KEY LESS ENTRY AND EXIT, memory seating, heated seats  comes certified ready for the road ! One key, Acura in top notch condition, financing available for everyone! 


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 13 YEARS IN THE location!! MEMBER OF THE U.C.D.A.  Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyones lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket,aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $499 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING).

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Side Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • dvd player
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Entertainment System
  • Hill Ascent Control
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Rear Windows Wiper
  • Leather Steering Wheels

CA Auto Sales

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

