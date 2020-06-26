Menu
$13,799

+ taxes & licensing

H G Dealership

647-236-7099

Contact Seller
2014 Audi A4

2014 Audi A4

4dr Sdn Auto Progressiv quattro

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Audi A4

4dr Sdn Auto Progressiv quattro

Location

H G Dealership

55 Advance Blvd Unit 224, Brampton, ON L6T 4H8

647-236-7099

$13,799

+ taxes & licensing

  • 122,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5259815
  • Stock #: NHGTY54367
  • VIN: WAUFFCFLXEN001899
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2014 AUDI A4 PROGRESSIV !(CERTIFIED,  NO ACCIDENT)122000 K  FITTED WITH 2.0L TURBOCHARGED 4 CYLINDER ENGINE MAKING 211HP, SMOOTH 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AND AUDI'S QUATTRO ALL WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM! SOME OF THE MANY FEATURES INCLUDE NAVIGATION, REAR PARKING SENSORS, SUNROOF, KEY-LESS ENTRY AND GO (PUSH TO START), AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, FOG LIGHTS, AUTOMATIC RAIN SENSING WIPERS, ADJUSTABLE DRIVING MODES, 18 INCH AUDI ALLOY WHEELS, MEMORY SEATS, HEATED SEATS, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS, XM SATELLITE RADIO, AUX AND USB INPUTS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, CRUISE CONTROL, AND MUCH MORE!! VEHICLE COMES WITH A 62 POINT MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT


Prices are plus HST & Licensing.



H G dealership deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle!



WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.



Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.



Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Side Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • dvd player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • Entertainment System
  • Night Vision
  • Hill Ascent Control
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Parking Sensor
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Automatic Headlight
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Rear Windows Wiper
  • Dual impact Airbags
  • Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

