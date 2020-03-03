Menu
2014 BMW 4 Series

4 Series 2014 BMW 4 Series - 2dr Cpe 428XI xDrive AWD

2014 BMW 4 Series

4 Series 2014 BMW 4 Series - 2dr Cpe 428XI xDrive AWD

Acez Auto Sales

26 Bramsteele Rd Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-872-7367

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 94,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4745619
  • Stock #: I2005
  • VIN: WBA3N5C51EK197238
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Red
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

 


EXTRA CLEAN ONE OWNER Fully Loaded !! 2014 BMW 4 Series 428Xi Black On Red with 94500KM, Back-up Camera, Navigation, Leather, Sunroof , Heated Leather Seats,


 


Bluetooth and Much More. ((( INCLUDED IN THE PRICE ))) -Safety Check -Emissions Test -Carproof Report -Full Detailing of Vehicle www.acezauto.com (APPLY FOR FINANCING ON-LINE)


 


((( CONTACT US ))) YOU CAN CALL US AT (905)872-7367 AND BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR WALK INTO OUR SHOWROOM LOCATED AT 26 Bramsteele Rd Unit #1, Brampton.


 


1 Year Warranty included in the Price (Global Warranty) * See the Terms and conditions for full Details*


 


**Price includes Safety certified (thorough 150 point inspection $399) and $10 OMVIC Fee...
HST and licensing are extra. All prices, specifications and availability subject to change without notice. While we make every effort to provide you the most accurate, up-to-date information, occasionally, one or more items on our web site may be mis-priced. In the event a product is listed at an incorrect
price due to typographical, photographic, or technical error or error in pricing information received from our suppliers, Acez Auto Sales shall have the right to refuse or cancel any orders placed for product listed at the incorrect price.


- Oil change
- Professionally cleaned inside and out
- Car proof history report provided with each vehicle
 
Trade-Ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.


We will help you for transportation all of Canada and USA.


To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: WWW.ACEZAUTO.COM


**PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING**


 
Buy with Confidence
We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association
    
     ACEZ AUTO SALES 
DRIVE IN PERFECTION
Telephone 905-872-7367
26 Bramsteele Rd Unit#1
Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
www.acezauto.com
Hours Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM TO 4:00PM

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Side Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Entertainment System
  • Night Vision
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Dual impact Airbags
  • Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

