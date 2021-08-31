Menu
2014 BMW X5

116,456 KM

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
Power Auto Sales

905-463-1706

AWD 4dr xDrive35i

Location

273 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

116,456KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7720519
  • VIN: 5UXKR0C51E0H24049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,456 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this accident free BMW X5 thats equipped with navi 360 reverse camera panoramic roof blind spot monitoring and much much more high grade equipment! **Come by to visit the dream car you've always been wanting at Power Auto Sales located on the corner of Queen St W & McLaughlin Rd in Brampton. All of our cars CERTIFIED FREE OF ANY ADDITIONAL CHARGES. We offer all kinds of financial needs that being loans or financing with the banks or third party's and will accommodate our customers to the needs they require to make their purchase satisfactory. We accept all credit scores good or bad!** Address: 273 Queen St W Brampton or call us for more details about the 905-463-1706. Check us out at www.powerauto.ca for more of our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

273 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

