2014 Chevrolet Camaro

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 8 , 4 3 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10085400

10085400 Stock #: 14-88240

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 14-88240

Mileage 58,433 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Convenience Remote Entry Additional Features Reverse Park Assist 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.