2014 Chevrolet Camaro

58,433 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

2014 Chevrolet Camaro

2014 Chevrolet Camaro

LT | REAR CAMERA | NAV | BLUETOOTH |

2014 Chevrolet Camaro

LT | REAR CAMERA | NAV | BLUETOOTH |

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

58,433KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10085400
  • Stock #: 14-88240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 14-88240
  • Mileage 58,433 KM

Vehicle Description





AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 5000 vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

