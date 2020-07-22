2014 Chevrolet Cruze

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Side Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights Low Tire Pressure Warning Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Multi-Zone A/C Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Remote Trunk Release Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Digital clock Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features Premium Audio Entertainment System Center Arm Rest Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Automatic Headlight Electronic Stability Control Rear Windows Wiper Dual impact Airbags Leather Steering Wheels

