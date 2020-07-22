Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

132,851 KM

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vault Motors

905-450-3030

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

Vault Motors

26 Bramsteele Rd Unit 1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-450-3030

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

132,851KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5471738
  • Stock #: 77771377

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 77771377
  Mileage 132,851 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents SERVICE RECORDS WELL Maintained ALLOY WHEELS  ! POWER  WINDOWS, MIRRORS ICE COLD   A/C


 


1 YEAR ENGINE/TRANSMISSION WARRANTY INCLUDED


BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT NOT A PROBLEM. APPLY TODAY ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.VAULTMOTORS.CA OR COME VISIT OUR DEALERSHIP!


 


INTEREST RATES STARTING AT 4.99% WITH ZERO DOWN!!! OAC


CONTACT US TODAY AND LET OUR FAMILY SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE.


 


-SAFETY CERTIFIED - 150 POINT INSPECTION - $499


-OIL CHANGE


-PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED INSIDE AND OUT


-CAR PROOF HISTORY REPORT PROVIDED WITH EACH VEHICLE


 


Trade-ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.


 


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!


 


We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association.


 


   VAULT MOTORS 


DRIVE IN PERFECTION


 


www.vaultmotors.ca


26 Bramsteele Rd


Brampton, ON L6W 1B3


Telephone 905-450-3030


Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM


 

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Rear Window Defroster
Premium Audio
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

