2014 Chevrolet Cruze

181,000 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Motorz

416-414-2625

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT

Location

Empire Motorz

6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

416-414-2625

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

181,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6683120
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB8E7413997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Chevy Cruze 2LT, 181kms,

Black Leather inteior,Sunroof,Alloys,

Reverse Cam,Heated Seats,

$5995 +HST +LICENSING(PLATES,STICKER),

$495+ HST FOR Safety Certification,

Financing from 4.99% (O.A.C.),

We are certified Dealer,OMVIC Registered and Member of UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association).

No Hidden Fee or Charges,You pay what you see in ad.

Buy with confidence,feel free to call us for more information or visit us for test drive at

Empire Motorz Ltd,,

6 Hansen Rd South,Brampton,L6W 3H4, 

PHONE 416 414 2625

Mon-Fri 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM,

Saturday 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Sun Closed

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

