2014 Chevrolet Cruze

140,000 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Motorz

416-414-2625

2LT

2LT

6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6975191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Chevy Cruze 2LT, 140kms,

Black Leather inteior,Sunroof,Alloys,

Reverse Cam,Heated Seats,AC/Heater

$6995 +HST +LICENSING(PLATES,STICKER),

$495+ HST FOR Safety Certification,

Financing from 4.99% (O.A.C.),

We are certified Dealer,OMVIC Registered and Member of UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association).

No Hidden Fee or Charges,You pay what you see in ad.

Buy with confidence,feel free to call us for more information or visit us for test drive at

Empire Motorz Ltd,,

6 Hansen Rd South,Brampton,L6W 3H4, 

PHONE 416 414 2625

Mon-Fri 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM,

Saturday 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Sun Closed

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Heated Seats
Leather Seats

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

