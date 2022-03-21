$11,900+ tax & licensing
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
905-463-0928
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
92,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8864816
- Stock #: CR98
- VIN: 1G1PC5SB7E7345180
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 CRUZE LT MODEL 1.4 L ENGINE WITH TURBO LOW KMS COMES CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
