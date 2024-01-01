$4,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4DR LT W/2LT
2014 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4DR LT W/2LT
Location
PBX Motors
11482 Hurontario St, Brampton, ON L7A 1E6
905-497-3100
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
214,050KM
VIN 2GNFLGEK2E6270597
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 214,050 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LT
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Roof Rails
Spare Tire
Intermittent rear wiper
COMPACT SPARE
LT exterior appearance package -inc: body-coloured bumpers w/charcoal lowers
Power Options
Power Windows
Power
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
3.53 Axle Ratio
GVWR
Interior
Compass
antenna
CUP HOLDERS
Chrome Accents
STEERING WHEEL
glove box
Assist handles
map pockets
Electronic immobilizer
Ambient lighting on instrument panel
Outside temperature in radio display
Convenience
Console
Comfort
Climate Control
HEATED
Safety
Air Bags
Child security rear door locks
Rear Vision Camera
Front safety belt pretensioners
Brake/transmission interlock
Media / Nav / Comm
audio controls
Suspension
Soft ride suspension
Trim
Grille
Additional Features
Rear
SUNSHADES
Generator
Rear Window
battery
fuel
speedometer
door handles
fuel level
liftgate
Single
POWER OUTLETS
(1) rear seat
ENGINE
seatbelts
headlamps
fascia
(1) rear cargo area
steering column
EMISSIONS
Manual rear liftgate
Stainless Steel
Theft Deterrent
Rocker mouldings
Rear Door
SEATS
BRAKE SYSTEM
Lighting
Instrumentation
ROOF MOUNTED
Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
EXHAUST SYSTEM
Trailer Towing
Defogger
Glass
Seating
Windshield wipers and washers
body colour
driver and front passenger
head curtain
Charcoal
(2) cupholders and concealed storage
1 bottle holder in each door
12-volt -inc: (2) front
120 amp
2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest
2-way passenger manual front seat adjusters
2.4L DOHC
2300 kg (5070 lbs)
3-point
3-position recline
4 auxiliary with covers
525 CCA with rundown protection
60/40 split folding
71.1 litre (15.6 imperial gallon) capacity
Dex Cool extended life
Engine coolant
I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
Mirror
Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: sliding
Passenger sensing system -inc: sensor indicator inflatable restraint
Suspension system
active electronic
all 4 windows
all seating positions
ambient lighting on cupholders
body colour with charcoal lower
capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
centre
centre stack surround and deep centre console
charcoal lower
coolant temperature and tachometer
driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags
driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact
dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
dual with illuminated vanity mirror
express down
federal
federal requirements
front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash
front passenger and rear outboard
front passenger/child presence detector (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's manual for more information.)
front pillar mounted tweeters
front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
front seatback
halogen composite -inc: automatic exterior lamp control
includes armrest
interior with theatre dimming
non-locking
power -inc: instrument panel switch
quarter glass and rear glass
rear seat armrest -inc: (2) cupholders
rear seating
seat mounted
side front and rear outboard seating positions
side windows and liftgate
single trip odometer
solar ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
tilt and telescopic
with fixed glass
250 watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers
8-way power driver with power lumbar support
Pioneer premium 8 speaker
deep tinted
front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
front halogen
4 wheel disc brakes with 4 wheel ABS
rear quarter panel subwoofer
inside rearview auto dimming
panic brake assist and hill hold-assist
display in radio screen
upper instrument panel enter channel speaker
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email PBX Motors
PBX Motors
11482 Hurontario St, Brampton, ON L7A 1E6
Call Dealer
905-497-XXXX(click to show)
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
PBX Motors
905-497-3100
2014 Chevrolet Equinox