289-632-1366
+ taxes & licensing
The 2014 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 139,46 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. Our Market Value pricing take the worry out of buying a Pre-Owned vehicle: - No Haggle, market based pricing.* - A no pressure Sales experience.* - Full Disclosure & Transparency. - Please contact us at 1-800-813-1669 for full details. ** THE VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS IS CONDITION and these are vehicles that fall outside our parameters for certified retail. OMVIC states that we must disclose: This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. *Please confirm with seller for accuracy of information provided. Distance driven is recorded at the time of listing.
