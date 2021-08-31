Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

212,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Town Motors

416-509-3058

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck w/1WT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck w/1WT

Location

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

416-509-3058

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

212,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7747236
  • VIN: 3GCUKPEC1EG145056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Description

DESCRIPTION

!!! IN STOCK !!!

This 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is in Mint condition and features cruise control,, heated seats, alloy rims, Power windows, and much more.

Need more information about the car or want to book a test drive, please call us at 416-509-3058

*** THIS VEHICLE IS CERTIFIED AND READY TO GO *** VEHICLE PRICE PLUS LICENSING FEE *** THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES *** VEHICLE PREVIOUS HISTORY AVAILABLE *** IF THERE ARE ANY QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS, FEEL FREE TO CONTACT US AT 416-509-3058 OR EMAIL US AT sales@cartownmotors.ca *** IF WE DON'T HAVE THE VEHICLE YOU ARE LOOKING FOR IN STOCK, GIVE US A CALL AT 416-509-3058, WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO FIND IT FOR YOU, FOR THE LOWEST PRICE.

Car Town Motors

Brampton Location:

164 Queens Street W Brampton ON, L6X 1A7

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Town Motors

2013 Honda Civic Tou...
 195,000 KM
$9,990 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Civic Sport
 180,382 KM
$6,990 + tax & lic
2001 Toyota Sienna XLE
 223,100 KM
$4,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Town Motors

Car Town Motors

Car Town Motors

Brampton

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

Call Dealer

416-509-XXXX

(click to show)

416-509-3058

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory