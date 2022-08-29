2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995 + taxes & licensing 2 1 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9225319

9225319 VIN: 3GCUKSEC7EG105079

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 213,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection

