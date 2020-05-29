Menu
Account
Sign In
$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

Contact Seller
2014 Chrysler 300

2014 Chrysler 300

S

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chrysler 300

S

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Contact Seller

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 79,079KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5133122
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2014 CHRYSLER 300 I SUNROOF I LEATHER I ALLOY I BACK UP CAMERA I PUSH BUTTON START I RWD I HEATED SEAT I $13499

AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS. Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!

* Car Proof Report Available!

* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit

* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)

*Please contact us for more info.

*BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @ 905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270 

 2 year power train warranty

LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W2B

WWW.TORONTOCARSALES.COM

 

*www.autotrader.com/torontocarsales

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Push Button Start
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Lumbar Support
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

2018 Dodge Charger S...
 42,604 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 102,012 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Ridgeline...
 134,500 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

Call Dealer

416-727-XXXX

(click to show)

416-727-1270

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory