2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30th Anniversary/ STOW N GO

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 77,545KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4626690
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6ER380232
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

**MONTH END SPECIAL!**30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL EDITION STOW N GO, FINISHED IN BLUE ON MATCHING BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, FOLDING REAR SEATS, LOW KMS, AM/FM/CD PLAYER, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, POWER OPTIONS, ECO MODE, TRACTION CONTROL, AND MUCH MORE. READY TO GO. CERTIFIED AND E-TESTED! WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!

2014 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL EDITION STOW N GO 7 PASSENGER AUTOMATIC STOW N GO


* BEST PRICES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS. Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!


* Car Proof Report Available!


* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!


* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit


* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)


*Please contact us for more info.


*BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @ 905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270 


2 year power train warranty


LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W2B5

WWW.TORONTOCARSALES.COM

*www.autotrader.com/torontocarsales

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Knee Air Bag

