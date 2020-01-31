**MONTH END SPECIAL!**30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL EDITION STOW N GO, FINISHED IN BLUE ON MATCHING BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, FOLDING REAR SEATS, LOW KMS, AM/FM/CD PLAYER, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, POWER OPTIONS, ECO MODE, TRACTION CONTROL, AND MUCH MORE. READY TO GO. CERTIFIED AND WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!





2014 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL EDITION STOW N GO 7 PASSENGER AUTOMATIC STOW N GO $9999*****





* BEST PRICES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS. Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!





* Car Proof Report Available!





* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!





* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit





* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)





*Please contact us for more info.





*BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @ 905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270





2 year power train warranty





LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W2B5





WWW.TORONTOCARSALES.COM





*www.autotrader.com/torontocarsales