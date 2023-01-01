Menu
2014 Ford Econoline

198,475 KM

Details Description

$19,495

+ tax & licensing
BR Motors

905-791-3300

No Accidents | E-250

Location

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

198,475KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9965753
  • Stock #: 1609
  • VIN: 1FTNE2EW6EDA70491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 198,475 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident Ontario vehicle with Lot of Options!
 
- Grey Fabric interior,
- Cruise Control,
- Air conditioning,
- Bluetooth,
- Sirius XM,
- CD Player,


and many more


BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!
All prices are price plus taxes, Licensing, Omvic fee, Gas.
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value.
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety-five dollars. As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.
https://brmotors.ca/financing/
 
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE.
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors
 
Please give us a call (905) 791 - 3300 or email us at info@brmotors.ca
Visit us at BR Motors - 117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, Ontario.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

