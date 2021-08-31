Menu
2014 Ford Edge

34,748 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

2014 Ford Edge

2014 Ford Edge

SEL NAV | PANORAMIC ROOF | LEATHER SEATS | HEATED SEATS |

2014 Ford Edge

SEL NAV | PANORAMIC ROOF | LEATHER SEATS | HEATED SEATS |

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

34,748KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7656052
  • Stock #: 14-04871
  • VIN: 2FMDK4JC7EBB04871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,748 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 Ford Edge is equipped with rear camera, heated seats, tilt & teelscopic steering, bluetooth, cruise control, navigation, panoramic roof, steering mounted controls, alloy wheels, leather seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power steering, ABS brakes, dual airbags. Call to book your test drive today!



AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 20 stores, 17 brands, 5000 vehicles, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
SECURITY ALARM
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

