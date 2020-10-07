Menu
2014 Ford Explorer

169,250 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

2014 Ford Explorer

2014 Ford Explorer

XLT i SEVEN SEATER I 4X4 I TOW PACKAGE

2014 Ford Explorer

XLT i SEVEN SEATER I 4X4 I TOW PACKAGE

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

169,250KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6049425
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D86EGC15858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 169,250 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 FORD EXPLORER XLT, 4X4, 7 PASSENGER, BLUETOOTH, FRONT HEATED SEAT, REAR STOW & GO SEATS, BLUETOOTH & MUCH MORE CRTIFIED $15900

 

7 Passenger Seating Capacity, Front Heated Seats, 6-SPEED SELECT SHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), 3.5L TI-VCT V6 ENGINE (STD), Traction control, Tire pressure monitoring system, SYNC w/MyFord Touch -inc: 4.2 colour LCD instrument cluster display for fuel/speedometer/tachometer/odometer/trip odometer/fuel economy/trip elapsed time/engine oil life, 4.2 colour LCD instrument cluster display for infotainment-based info, 8 colour 4-quadrant LCD centre-stack touch display, media hub w/USB ports, SYNC voice-activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability, steering wheel audio controls, audio input jack, and. 18 Inch Alloy Rims,Transport everyone in luxurious comfort in this trustworthy and dependable Ford Explorer

 

AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS. Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!

 

* Car Proof Report Available!

 

* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

 

* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit

 

* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)

 

*Please contact us for more info.

 

*BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @ 905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270 

 

 ***2 year power train warranty AVAILABLE**

 

LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W2B

 

   **WWW.TORONTOCARSALE.COM

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Email Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

