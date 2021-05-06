+ taxes & licensing
905-531-5370
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Safety Certified included in Price | Navigation | Bluetooth | Rearview Camera | Heated Seats | PanaRoof | Leather!!! | By Appointment Only
**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title
Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED
Don’t miss out on getting this beautiful 2014 Ford Explorer Limited. The SUV is loaded with with Heated and cooled leather seats, to panoramic roof, back up camera, navigation, power adjustable lift gate and rear seats, keyless entry, bluetooth, cruise control and so much more!
Buy with confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
