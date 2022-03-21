$15,900+ tax & licensing
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
905-463-0928
2014 Ford F-150
2014 Ford F-150
XLT
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
231,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8924914
- Stock #: FX67
- VIN: 1FTFW1ET9EFA64169
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 231,000 KM
2014 F150 XLT ECO BOOST WHITE ON BLACK CUSTOME UPPOLSTERY WITH TONNEAU COVER.
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6