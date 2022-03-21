Menu
2014 Ford F-150

231,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

XLT

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

231,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8924914
  • Stock #: FX67
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET9EFA64169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 231,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 F150 XLT ECO BOOST WHITE ON BLACK CUSTOME UPPOLSTERY WITH TONNEAU COVER.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

