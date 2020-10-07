Menu
2014 Ford Fiesta

120,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

H G Dealership

647-236-7099

2014 Ford Fiesta

2014 Ford Fiesta

5dr HB SE

2014 Ford Fiesta

5dr HB SE

Location

H G Dealership

55 Advance Blvd Unit 224, Brampton, ON L6T 4H8

647-236-7099

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

120,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6165348
  • Stock #: YTRDF4390
  • VIN: 3FADP4EJ5EM237681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # YTRDF4390
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford Fiesta SE *Certified * NO Accident *  120,000K * 4 CY, A/T, FWD, Cloth Seats, Steel Wheels, Heated Front Seats ,  POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS. BLUETOOTH. ICE COLD AC. STRONG HEAT, Automatic Headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input, Engine immobilize, AND MUCH MORE *THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


Prices are plus HST & Licensing.



H G dealership deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle!



WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.



Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.



Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Rear Window Defroster
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Night Vision
Hill Ascent Control
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Email H G Dealership

H G Dealership

H G Dealership

55 Advance Blvd Unit 224, Brampton, ON L6T 4H8

647-236-XXXX

647-236-7099

