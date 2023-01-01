$7,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Focus
4DR SDN SE
221,353KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10211808
- Stock #: 331339
- VIN: 1FADP3F20EL331339
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 221,353 KM
Vehicle Description
Well Maintained,5 Passengers, Automatic, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, 4 Doors, Cruise Control, Air -----Conditioning, Black Exterior and Grey Interior
No Bargain,Great CAR.
Price:$7900
159 Rutherford Rd S Unit-B1 Brampton, Ontario L6W 1L4
Cell: 647-298-2636.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Compass
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Selective service internet access
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Convenience
Clock
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
46.9 L Fuel Tank
590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.82 Axle Ratio
Additional Features
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Instrument Panel Bin
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
