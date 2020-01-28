Menu
2014 Ford Focus

SE

2014 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 166,500KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4595829
  • VIN: 1FADP3K26EL365498
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Certified included in Price | **6 Month Warranty included in Price | Bluetooth | Heated Leather Seats | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370

**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title

2014 Ford Focus SE For Only $6,495 Plus HST & LICENSING. THE VEHICLE IS LOADED WITH LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED FRONT SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS | CD | AUX | BLUETOOTH | MULTI FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL, & MUCH MORE!

Recent Maintenance done: ALL FOUR BRAKES & ROTORS, OIL CHANGE

Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

