2014 Ford Transit Connect

442,268 KM

Details

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

2014 Ford Transit Connect

2014 Ford Transit Connect

XL w/Dual Sliding Doors

2014 Ford Transit Connect

XL w/Dual Sliding Doors

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

442,268KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10046631
  • Stock #: 167227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 167227
  • Mileage 442,268 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford Transit Connect 2.5L 4-Cylinder. 442,268 highway kilometers, backed by our 2-Year Power train Warranty and all service done at the ford dealer see Carfax service records below. Built ford tough! comes certified and new windshield to be installed. Ready to go  


Carfax copy and paste link below:


https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=zsACywNRdPPbtcqak+K54aeTk6ZmZKEp


 


All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)


$10,950


+Just Plus Tax and Licensing


No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees


Taxes and licensing not included in the price


For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com


2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:


1) Engine


2) Transmission


3) Head Gasket


4) Transaxle/Differential


5) Seals & Gaskets


Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.


 


Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005


90 Kennedy Road South


Brampton ON L6W3E7


(647)-927-5252


Member of OMVIC and UCDA


Buy with Confidence!


Buy with Full Disclosure!


Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM


Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM


Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM 


To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com


 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Power Options

Power Locks

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

