2014 Ford Transit Connect
XL w/Dual Sliding Doors
Location
Khyber Motors Ltd.
90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 442,268 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Ford Transit Connect 2.5L 4-Cylinder. 442,268 highway kilometers, backed by our 2-Year Power train Warranty and all service done at the ford dealer see Carfax service records below. Built ford tough! comes certified and new windshield to be installed. Ready to go
Carfax copy and paste link below:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=zsACywNRdPPbtcqak+K54aeTk6ZmZKEp
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
5) Seals & Gaskets
Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.
Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005
90 Kennedy Road South
Brampton ON L6W3E7
(647)-927-5252
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com
Vehicle Features
