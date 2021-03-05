Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

290,750 KM

Details Description Features

$14,950

+ tax & licensing
$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

1500

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

290,750KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6643940
  Stock #: 4X4+CERTIFIED+2 YEAR WARRANTY

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4X4+CERTIFIED+2 YEAR WARRANTY
  • Mileage 290,750 KM

Vehicle Description

RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, HIGHWAY MILES. 4X4, TRAILER BRAKE, A/C BLOWING COLD+SIDE STEP
CERTIFIED WITH A 2 YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE

CarFax Report: Copy and paste link below:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=zEP94dvMMqOzwECNcLvT4LWkFZKM58Df
All-In Price
$14,950
+Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE
TO SEE MORE PICTURES AND A VIDEO WALK AROUND OF THIS VEHICLE PLEASE CLICK LINK BELOW:
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)
WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE

FINANCING AVAILABLE MAY BE AVAILABLE SO PLEASE:
Click the link below to fill out our secure online financing application and we will contact you shortly.
https://www.carpages.ca/dealer/brampton/khyber-motors-ltd/credit/

Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Family Owned & Operated Business
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Sat & Sunday 10:00AM - 6:00PM

If you have any further questions please call (647)-927-5252 or email us at mohsamyou@hotmail.com

To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

Khyber Motors LTD
90 Kennedy road south Brampton L6W 3E7
Cell- (647)-927-5252

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

