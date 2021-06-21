2014 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990 + taxes & licensing 2 2 3 , 7 9 7 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7384847

7384847 VIN: 3GTU2VEC3EG277997

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 223,797 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Adjustable Pedals Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Navigation from Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

