2014 GMC Sierra 1500

223,797 KM

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Car Town Motors

416-509-3058

4WD CREW CAB 143.5" SLT

4WD CREW CAB 143.5" SLT

Location

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

223,797KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7384847
  • VIN: 3GTU2VEC3EG277997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 223,797 KM

Vehicle Description

!!! IN STOCK !!!

This GMC Sierra is in Mint condition and features cruise control, power seats, heated seats, alloy rims, Power windows, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, and much more.

Need more information about the car or want to book a test drive, please call us at 416-509-3058

Vehicles can be transferred between our two locations upon the test drive date. In order to assure your vehicle is reserved and transferred to the right location, please call 416-509-3058. 

*** THIS VEHICLE IS CERTIFIED AND READY TO GO *** VEHICLE PRICE PLUS LICENSING FEE *** THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES *** VEHICLE PREVIOUS HISTORY AVAILABLE *** IF THERE ARE ANY QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS, FEEL FREE TO CONTACT US AT 416-509-3058 OR EMAIL US AT sales@cartownmotors.ca *** IF WE DON'T HAVE THE VEHICLE YOU ARE LOOKING FOR IN STOCK, GIVE US A CALL AT 416-509-3058, WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO FIND IT FOR YOU, FOR THE LOWEST PRICE *** FOR INFORMATION OR QUOTE ON OUR ALL-SEASON TIRE INVENTORY PLEASE CALL US AT (905)-291-0409 *** NEED VEHICLE SERVICE CALL US AT (905)-291-0409.

Car Town Motors

Brampton Location:

164 Queens Street W Brampton ON, L6X 1A7

St Catharine Location:

125 Hartzel Road St Catharine ON, L2P 1N6

Car Town Auto Parts

Location:

125 Hartzel Road St Catharine ON, L2P 1N6

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Email Car Town Motors

Brampton

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

416-509-3058

