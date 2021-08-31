Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

128,200 KM

Details

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Town Motors

416-509-3058

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

416-509-3058

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

128,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7906191
  VIN: 3GTU2UEC0EG346185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,200 KM

Vehicle Description

DESCRIPTION

!!! IN STOCK !!!

This GMC Sierra 2014 is in Mint condition and features cruise control, power seats, heated seats, alloy rims, Power windows, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, and much more.

Need more information about the car or want to book a test drive, please call us at 416-509-3058

*** THIS VEHICLE IS CERTIFIED AND READY TO GO *** VEHICLE PRICE PLUS LICENSING FEE *** THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES *** VEHICLE PREVIOUS HISTORY AVAILABLE *** IF THERE ARE ANY QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS, FEEL FREE TO CONTACT US AT 416-509-3058 OR EMAIL US AT sales@cartownmotors.ca *** IF WE DON'T HAVE THE VEHICLE YOU ARE LOOKING FOR IN STOCK, GIVE US A CALL AT 416-509-3058, WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO FIND IT FOR YOU, FOR THE LOWEST PRICE.

Car Town Motors

Brampton Location:

164 Queens Street W Brampton ON, L6X 1A7

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Climate Control
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Car Town Motors

Car Town Motors

Brampton

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

