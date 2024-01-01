$13,499+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Accord
Touring
Location
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
647-631-8755
$13,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
192,381KM
VIN 1HGCR2F91EA807182
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 192,381 KM
Vehicle Description
Just arrived! Beautiful Black on Black Leather 2014 Honda Accord TOURING! 1 OWNER! CLEAN in and out. Has 192,381 kms. Runs great with no issues! 2.4L 4 Cylinder. Fully Loaded with Navigation System, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Remote Starter, Power Seats, Driver Memory Seat, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Power Trunk Release, Bluetooth, CD/USB/AUX, Dual Climate Control, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, and More!
*Safety Certified at no extra cost*
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
All in price : $13,499 plus HST and license plates.
Call: 647-303-2585
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.
