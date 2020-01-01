Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

ONE OWNER**CLEAN CARFAX **ACCIDENT FREE** *CERTIFIED*

2014 HONDA ACCORD TOURING 2.4 L 4CYL , . BLACK ON BLACK, LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE EQUIPPED with NAVIGATION , SUNROOF , BACKUP and BLIND SPOT CAMERA , BLUETOOTH CONNECTION , LEATHER SEATS, POWER SEATS. HEATED FRONT/BACK SEATS , MEMORY SEATS , ALLOY WHEEL, KEYLESS GO & Much more .



Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Trunk

Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Push Button Start

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Lane Departure Warning

Keyless Start

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

