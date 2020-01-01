Menu
2014 Honda Civic

93,300 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Car Town Motors

416-509-3058

Touring

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

416-509-3058

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

93,300KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6218142
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F73EH019246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Well Kept.  Extra Clean. This 2014 Honda Civic Touring Black On Black Just Arrived In Stock .

It comes with options such as. Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Back up Camera,  Cruise Control, Air Conditioning,  CD/AUX/USB Input, and many more options available.Financing available for all kind of Credit. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, No Problem. We Finance Everyone.

Mileage:93300 Km

Price:$12995

HST and licensing fee is not included in the listed price.
For more details or to book a test drive please call us at 416 509 3058.

For carfax history please visit the link below.

https://vhr-legacy.carfax.ca/en/?id=xh+UOkqX2GLquotH1CKwJSGR9iTtm8Nl

For more of our inventory please visit our website at www.cartownmotors.ca.

Business Hours:
M-F 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Sat. 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Sunday Closed

We are located at:
164 Queen St West
Brampton ON L6X1A7

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Car Town Motors

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

416-509-3058

