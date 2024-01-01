Menu
<p>2014 HONDA CRV LX TRIM COMES WITH A BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, CD PLAYER, RADIO, HEATED SEATS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, WHITE-ON-BLACK COMBINATION, FULLY CERTIFIED AND 90-DAY BUMPER-TO-BUMPER WARRANTY FROM SHOP.</p>

2014 Honda CR-V

155,000 KM

Details

LX

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
155,000KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 HONDA CRV LX TRIM COMES WITH A BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, CD PLAYER, RADIO, HEATED SEATS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, WHITE-ON-BLACK COMBINATION, FULLY CERTIFIED AND 90-DAY BUMPER-TO-BUMPER WARRANTY FROM SHOP.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928

