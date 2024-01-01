$15,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda CR-V
LX
2014 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928
Certified
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 HONDA CRV LX TRIM COMES WITH A BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, CD PLAYER, RADIO, HEATED SEATS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, WHITE-ON-BLACK COMBINATION, FULLY CERTIFIED AND 90-DAY BUMPER-TO-BUMPER WARRANTY FROM SHOP.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Hansen Truck and Car Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Hansen Truck and Car Sales
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-463-XXXX(click to show)
905-463-0928
Alternate Numbers647-401-6131
+ taxes & licensing
905-463-0928