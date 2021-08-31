2014 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,499 + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 3 5 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7755792

7755792 VIN: 2HKRM4H98EH120306

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 128,352 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Running Boards/Side Steps Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Additional Features Navigation System Wheel Locks Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

