2014 Honda CR-V

128,352 KM

Details Description Features

$17,499

+ tax & licensing
$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

2014 Honda CR-V

2014 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD Navi Sunroof Leather Certified $ 17499

2014 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD Navi Sunroof Leather Certified $ 17499

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

128,352KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7755792
  VIN: 2HKRM4H98EH120306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,352 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Honda CR-V, TOURING , AWD, SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER, AUTO, NAVIGATION, HEATED FRONT SEATS, CERTIFIED   $17499

You're going to love this 2014 Honda CR-V TOURING  

Practical, Efficient, Well Maintained 2014 Honda CR-V TOURING Powered with a 2.4L 4CYL gasoline fuel. At Toronto Car Sales all of our vehicles are certified and Safety Inspected, Our difference is in the quality and details.

 

Features: 2014 Honda CR-V Touring, comes fully equipped with All wheel drive, Heated Front Seat, Rear View Camera , Navigation, Sunroof, Climate Control, Power Locks and Windows, CD/AM/FM Radio, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control and much more to list!

 

CERTIFIED/VERY CLEAN/IMMACULATE ….. $17,499.00

 

 Expect outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious, comfortable, and peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features. Make every day extraordinary with this Honda CR-V TOURING

* BEST PRICES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS. Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!

* Car Proof Report Available!

* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit

* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)

*Please contact us for more info.

*BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @ 905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270 

*2 year power train warranty

*LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W2B5

*WWW.TORONTOCARSALE.COM

*www.autotrader.com/torontocarsale

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Wheel Locks
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

