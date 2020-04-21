Menu
2014 Honda Odyssey

EX

Affordable Car & Truck Rentals

3-188 Queen Street, East, Brampton, ON L6V 1B3

289-716-3558

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 135,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4897449
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H40EB506570
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Excellent condition this 2014 Honda Odyssey 8 Seaters Mini van with 135,000 Fully loaded can be yours, Rear view and side camera, push start, Bluetooth connectivity. Heated front seat,. Power window. Power door lock excellent condition and comes with safety.

 

Call Ray at 289.716.3558 and come in now to test drive All vehicles advertised by Affordable Car & Truck Rental Sales are all-in priced, meaning that you only pay the price you see, plus tax and the Ministry of Transportation Ontario licensing fee. There are no additional fees for administration or extras to the advertised price. 2431317 Ontario Inc C/O Affordable Car & Truck Rental is a family own business and we are proud to be serving the community.

 

We also specialized in a day to day rental and insurance replacement we are located at 24795 Woodbine Ave, Unit 2, Keswick, Ontario Website: www.affordablecarental.ca Phone: 905.487.0036

 

Previous Daily Rental!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Third Passenger Door
  • Power Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Bluetooth Connection

Affordable Car & Truck Rentals

Affordable Car & Truck Rentals

3-188 Queen Street, East, Brampton, ON L6V 1B3

289-716-3558

905-487-0036

Send A Message