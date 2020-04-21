3-188 Queen Street, East, Brampton, ON L6V 1B3
289-716-3558
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Excellent condition this 2014 Honda Odyssey 8 Seaters Mini van with 135,000 Fully loaded can be yours, Rear view and side camera, push start, Bluetooth connectivity. Heated front seat,. Power window. Power door lock excellent condition and comes with safety.
Call Ray at 289.716.3558 and come in now to test drive All vehicles advertised by Affordable Car & Truck Rental Sales are all-in priced, meaning that you only pay the price you see, plus tax and the Ministry of Transportation Ontario licensing fee. There are no additional fees for administration or extras to the advertised price. 2431317 Ontario Inc C/O Affordable Car & Truck Rental is a family own business and we are proud to be serving the community.
We also specialized in a day to day rental and insurance replacement we are located at 24795 Woodbine Ave, Unit 2, Keswick, Ontario Website: www.affordablecarental.ca Phone: 905.487.0036
Previous Daily Rental!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3-188 Queen Street, East, Brampton, ON L6V 1B3